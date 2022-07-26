CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result Date & Time Announced, Know When & Where to Check 12th Marks

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results for plus two or class 12 board exams tomorrow, July 27. The results will be announced for science and commerce stream students at 4 pm. About 3.5 lakh students had registered for Odisha Board 12th result this year. Once released, the CHSE Odisha +2 results will be available at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the mark sheets will also be made available at the DigiLocker, and Umang app. Students will need their registration number to access the results online. The mark sheet that students will get tomorrow will act as a provisional mark sheet. The hard copy of mark sheet will be released from the board later which will act as the final one.

To pass the exams, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Those who fail to get passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams. While those who fail to pass the compartmental exams will have to repeat the class.

Last year, the results were out on July 31. In 2021, the arts, commerce, and science streams were bifurcated and results for the arts stream was announced separately. In 2021 as many as 95.15 per cent of students who took exams in the science stream managed to clear it, in commerce, the pass percentage was at 94.96 per cent and in arts stream, as many as 89.49 per cent of students cleared the exam.

It must be noted that last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the pass percentage was lower. A total of 70.21 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the science stream and 67.56 per cent in arts, and 74.95 per cent in commerce. This year, the results are likely to go back to the pre-pandemic levels meaning it could go below 80 per cent.

