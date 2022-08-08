Odisha +2 Ars Results LIVE Updates: Odisha 12th Results at chseodisha.nic.in, When, where & How to Download Marksheet

The Odisha Board claims to have adopted a sympathetic formula to calculate the class 12 board exam results. The board has given marks to candidates in two different manners –
1 actual marks obtained by students
2 80% marks obtained by candidate + 20% based on best two performance of the student in quarter-end exams
Students have been given the higher of the two marks. The marks were reassessed for each subject to benefit students.
Passing Marks: 33%
Websites: orrisaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in
What to check in the online marksheet: spelling, personal details, calculation of percentage, total
The pass percentage this year might see a decline when compared to last year. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. The pass percentage in the science stream was at 95.15 per cent, the pass percentage of the commerce stream was at 94.96 per cent, and in arts stream, as many as 89.49 per cent of students cleared the exam. Since the board exams were conducted this year, the pass percentage is likely to see a decline and go back to pre-pandemic levels. In both science and commerce stream results declared this year, the pass percentage has seen a drop as compared to last year.
|YEAR
|SCIENCE
|COMMERCE
|ARTS
|2022
|94.12%
|89%
|-
|2021
|95.15%
|94.96%
|89.49%
|2020
|70.21%
|74.95%
|67.56%
|2019
|72.83%
|70.26%
|65.89%
The Odisha board new academic session will have 100 per cent of the syllabus this time. Unlike the previous year, when the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new academic session will likely help compensate for the study loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Prabodh Panda had earlier said, “To compensate for the loss of education we have to reduce the holidays. It is a good step for the improvement of education."
Step 1: Log into UMANG App with your registered mobile number
Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’
Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu
Step 4: Click on the Class 12 or +2 results
Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials
Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen
Students can check their results while sitting at home. Those who do not have a stable internet connection, can also check their marks via SMS service. To do so, students need to follow these steps -
Step 1. Open your device and head to the SMS app
Step 2. Type ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’
Step 3. Send it to 56263
Step 4. Your results will soon arrive through an SMS
Not just marks but students will also get grades for their performance in class 12. While checking Odisha +2 marksheet, students need to verify if the grade given is correct, check marks corresponding to grades below -
|GRADE
|NO. OF STUDENTS
|A1
|8,119
|A2
|54,889
|B1
|1,20,203
|B2
|1,42,266
|C
|1,16,111
|D
|59,245
|E
|14,647
|F
|7790
Students need to ensure that their mark sheets are error-free. In case of any error, they will have to get in touch with their schools and then the boards, if the issue is not resolved. Here are basic things to check in your Odisha board 12th marksheets –
— Spelling
— Personal Details
— Total of marks
— Percentage Calculation
— Pass/Fail Status
To check the Odisha board 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in, or chseodisha.nic.in, follow these below steps:
Step 1: Go to either of the official websites
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 result 2022 link
Step 3: Enter your registration number, and submit
Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 arts result will appear
Step 5: Download and save
— chseodisha.nic.in
— orissaresults.nic.in
— DigiLocker
— Umang app
Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to clear the Odisha board 12th science and commerce exams. Those who fail to get passing marks will likely be given an extra chance and allowed to sit for the compartmental exams at a later date. Further, those who fail the compartment exam will have to repeat the year.
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will be announcing the results for nearly 2 lakh students today. In total, over 3.21 lakh students registered for board exams, however, the result for the commerce and science stream which has nearly 1 lakh students has already been declared.
A total of 78,077 students enrolled in the science stream in Odisha Board of which 76,604 students appeared for the exam and 72,106 passed. The overall pass percentage is 94.12%. Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys as 93.80% of boys passed exams against 94.52% of girls.
Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the result for the Odisha board class 12 arts stream today. The result will be announced via a press conference by 4 PM. Soon after the announcement, link to check marks will be available online. Odisha +2 results for the science and commerce stream were declared on July 27.
CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly 2 lakh students will be getting their results today. This is the last board exam result for boards 2022. All state boards including Odisha Board have released their class 10 and class 12 results. In class 12 science and commerce results declared earlier, 94.12% and 89% pass, respectively. The Odisha +2 commerce results will be announced shortly today.
The Odisha Board claims to have adopted a sympathetic formula to calculate the class 12 board exam results. This unique formula was adopted due to the pandemic. Students can be scored in either of the two options including – actual marks obtained by students or 80% marks obtained by candidate + 20% based on best two. Students’ performance in quarter-end exam. Students have been given the higher of the two marks. The marks were reassessed for each subject to benefit students.
To pass, students need 33% mark. Arts has been low performing stream for the Odisha board over the years. It would be worth seeing if the spell breaks this time round. Students awaiting results can visit official websites, chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, indiaresult.com, SANDS app, and Digilocker to download their marksheets.
CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2022 LIVE Updates: From official announcement time to direct link to check marks, from the passing score to toppers list, from compartment dates to Odisha +2 result stats, check all the news related to BSE Odisha here. If you have any queries related to results or the admission process thereafter, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.
