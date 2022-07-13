CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2022 at cisce.org Likely This Week, All We Know So Far

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results by this week. The semester 1 results were declared earlier. Now the semester 2 result will be announced along with the final marks. The final result will be the combination of the two semesters as well as practical and internal assessment marks. Once released, students will be able to check their scores at cisce.org.

The answer scripts will be saved with the board for 60 days from the date of declaration of the result. It will be destroyed thereafter. If a student has any objection to the result or wishes to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets, they will have to do so within seven days of getting the answer scripts.

Advertisement

Also read| CBSE 10th, 12th Result Declaration Could ‘Take a Month’, Adjust Admission Schedules Accordingly: UGC to Colleges

During the semester 1 results, no pass or fail status was given to any student. The merit list or the toppers list will be declared after the final results are out. Meanwhile, students who the ICSE and ISC exams have been demanding that low weightage be given to semester 1 results and the higher weightage to internal assessment scores. The final decision, however, is yet to be announced by the board.

The passing marks for CISCE class 10 or ICSE is 33 per cent and those who have taken the ISC or class 12 exam will have to get at least 35 per cent. Candidates who fail to secure passing marks will be allowed to sit for the compartmental exams. Candidates must note that it is compulsory to secure the passing marks in English and three other subjects to be eligible to appear for the compartmental exam.

Read| West Bengal Board Students Getting Marks at Par With CBSE, CISCE: Mamata Banerjee

Advertisement

Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 was 100 per cent and the overall pass percentage of class 12 was 99.93 per cent. This is because CISCE did not conduct the board exam last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had not released the toppers list as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.