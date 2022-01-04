CISCE Asks Schools to Encourage Parents to Vaccinate Eligible Teenagers Ahead of Term 2 Exams

After the government of India rolled out a vaccination drive for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years, Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has asked all schools affiliated with the board to encourage parents, guardians to get their wards to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In an official statement, the CISCE said, “For students in classes 10 and 12, it (vaccination) will ensure their safety and protection while leaving the safe confines of their homes to travel to school, either to attend classes, do the practical work or to appear for the Semester 2 examinations."

This has come ahead of the term 2 exams. CISCE has conducted term 1 exams amid protest. After announcing the exams to be online, the council took a u-turn and held exams in offline mode. Many students had asked to conduct exams in hybrid mode, however, it was not accepted. The term 2 exam dates are yet to be announced.

The vaccination for teens was rolled out on January 3 and over 40 lakh or four million teens have received vaccination by the end of January 3. Children have the option to choose between Covaxin and Zydus Cadil’s anti-Covid ZyCoV-D. The two-dose Covaxin will be administered to children with a gap of 28 days between the first and second dose. The vaccine dosage for children would be 0.5 ml, the same for adults.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too had earlier said, “I request students going to schools and colleges to get the vaccination and inspire others to take the jab too. This will protest you and others."

Minister of Health and Welfare too had said, “Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive "

While schools are holding camps for awareness for kids and parents, it is children who are not part of the formal education system who are a matter of concern.

