CISCE Board Exams 2022: Council Shares How to Attempt Exams Based on New Pattern

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the class 10 or ICSE board exams 2022 into two semesters. The first will begin on November 29 while the second one will be held in March/April next year. The first semester will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The board has released the new format of the exam.

The datesheet has been released earlier by the council and in a statement, it said the exams will be held offline only. Previously, it had said the candidates will be allowed to choose whether to take the exams in the online or offline mode but later deferred its decision. It also released a revised exam schedule thereafter.

>CISCE board exams 2022: Important instructions

As per the instructions provided by CISCE, the candidates will have to collect their admit cards ahead of the examinations from the heads of their respective schools. Candidates must be seated at the exam hall five minutes before the exam begins. Once, they received the question paper–cum–answer booklets, they will be given 10 minutes time to go through the question paper. This will be in addition to the exam writing duration.

On the top sheet of the question paper–cum–answer booklets, candidates will have to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. Then they will have to write their ID ( Identification Number) and Index Number on the top of the sheet in the space provided. All entries must be made with a black or blue ink pen only.

Candidates will also be provided with extra sheets along with the question paper–cum–answer booklets for doing rough work for those subjects where calculations, diagrams, etc, are required such as mathematics, physics, accounts, etc.

>CISCE board exams 2022: Final result

After the exam is over, candidates will have to hand over the paper to the invigilator. The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. The date of the result declaration will be notified by CISCE in due course of time. The mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject of the semester 1 exam. “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the council wrote in its official notice.

