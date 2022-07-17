CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to release the Semester 2 results of classes 10 and 12. According to the official notification, the results will be declared on July 17 at 5 pm.

Students who took the ISCE and ISC examinations will be able to check their scores on the official website, cisce.org. The unique identification number and index number will be required to download the Class 10 and 12 mark sheet.

This year CISCE Board held the exams in two semesters. ICSE semester 2 examinations were conducted from April 25 till May 20 whereas ISC Semester 2 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 13.

CISCE results 2022: How to download via website?

Step 1. Go to the website - cisce.org

Step 2. On the homepage you will find links to ICSE and ISC semester 2 results 2022.

Step 3. Click on the link for which you want to view the results.

Step 4. Now enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5. Shortly the Semester 2 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the scorecards and make a hard copy of it for future reference.

CISCE results 2022: How to download via Digilocker

In case of high traffic on the official website of CISCE, students have the option of taking this alternative method to check their scores.

Step 1. Open digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2. Login using your accounts’ credentials.

Step 3. Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.

Step 4. Select ‘CISCE Class 10 or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022′

Step 5. Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take the printout of the same.

CISCE results 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Start a new message on your phone.

Step 2: Type your ID and ICSE after that. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit ID)

3. Text the message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed in an SMS.

CISCE Result 2022: List of websites to check

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in.

Once the result is released, the students who are not satisfied with their results can opt for the rechecking. As per the official notification, the rechecking module will be active from July 17 to July 23. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper per subject to avail the facility.

