CISCE Releases ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam Datesheet, Check Timetable

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC semester II exam date sheet on the official website — cisce.org. The exams will begin on April 25 for both classes and continue till May 20 for ICSE and June 6 or ISC. The exams will be held for a duration of one and half hours each in offline mode.

Question papers will be distributed 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. For class 10, the question paper will be made available at 10:50 a.m. For class 12 students, the question paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the exam.

ICSE Class 10 Date sheet:

April 25 - English Language – English Paper I

April 26 - Literature in English

April 28 - History & Civics

April 29 - Environmental Science

May 3 - Mathematics

May 5 - Geography

May 6 - Hindi

May 10 - Physics – Science Paper 1

May 12 - Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

May 13 - Chemistry

May 16 - Biology

May 18 - Group III Elective

May 19 - Economics, Group 2 elective

May 20 - Commercial Studies

ISC Class 12 Date sheet:

April 25 - English Paper 2

April 26 - English Paper 1

April 28 - Chemistry

April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.

May 2 - Physics

May 4 - Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

May 5 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

May 6 - Commerce

May 7 - Mass Media & Communication

May 9 - Mathematics

May 11 - Biology

May 13 - Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science

May 14 - Home Science

May 17 - Economics

May 20 - Accounts

May 23 - History

May 25 - Sociology

May 27 - Political Science

May 30 - History

June 1 - Psychology

June 3 - Physical Education

June 4 - Legal Studies

June 6 - Business Studies

CISCE had earlier said it will release the datesheet after the exam dates of the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main — is released. With the National Testing Agency (NTA) releasing the dates on Wednesday, CISCE has released the results. The JEE Mains will be held from April 16 to 21 for the first session and May 24 to 29 for the second session.

Meanwhile, CISCE has asked schools not to conduct the pre-board exams unless the syllabus has been revised and completed. It had said that the pre-boards should be conducted between March-end and April. The board has also released the semester 1 exam results. It will hold the practical exams in the offline mode in respective schools, however, that is, only if the pandemic situation is conducive. Otherwise, it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. The final result will be prepared based on the semester I, II, internal assessments, and practicals.

