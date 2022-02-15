CISCE ICSE ISC Semester 2 Exams in April, Pre-Boards by March-End

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will hold semester 2 exams for both classes 10 and 12 or ICSE and ISC in the last week of April, the Council announced in its latest notice. “The timetables for the examinations will be intimated to you shortly," said the council.

“This will provide schools sufficient time to both complete and revise semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabus," said CISCE while announcing the exam dates. It has also asked schools not to conduct ‘pre-board’ exams unless the syllabus has been thoroughly revised and completed. CISCE said pre-boards should be conducted between March-end and April.

This is in line with CBSE which has announced to conduct the semester 2 exams on April 26 in offline mode. CBSE is yet to announce the semester 1 results. The results are expected soon. Students of both the central boards are demanding cancellation of term 2 board exams in offline mode and are seeking announcement of results based on alternative assessment.

The semester 2 exams will consist of only 50 per cent of the total syllabus. This is the first time that the boards are holding exams on semester-wise basis. The overall syllabus too was deducted by 25-30 per cent due to loss of instructional hours due to online classes.

Last year the overall result was out in July. This year too it is likely to be announced around June-July. The final results will be announced after the semester 2 exams. The semester 1 and 2 exam scores will be combined to calculate the final score. While CISCE has announced the semester 1 result, the pass percentage has not been released. Students will be termed as pass or fail in final results.

To pass, students need 33 per cent marks in each subjects. The subjects which have been divided into theory and practicals, students will have to pass in both sections separately.

