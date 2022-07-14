CISCE ISC, ICSE Results Not Tomorrow: Know When to Check 10th, 12th Marksheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce its class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) semester 2 results soon. In an earlier notice, CISCE had said that it will be announcing results by July 16, however, now it is unlikely that the board will declare results tomorrow. Both CBSE and CISCE results are delayed as the boards are yet to announce their final result formulas.

The final result will be calculated on the basis of semester 1, semester 2, and internal assessment results, however, the exact weightage of each of the components is not disclosed yet. The same is expected to be announced along with result dates. The CBSE and CISCE are expected to follow similar result calculation formulae.

As of now, the date for the results has not been announced. However, as per the media reports, it can be expected to be out by July 20. To check their results, students will need their admit cards or hall tickets. More than 3 lakh students are in anticipation of the ICSE and ISC results. Here are key things you should know before checking marks online -

CISCE Results 2022: Websites to check

Once the result is out students can go to these following websites to check their results. Students can also get all the result-related updates from News18.

— cisce.org

— results.cisce.org

— results.nic.in.

In case of high traffic on the official website of CISCE, students have the option of taking this alternative method such as on Digilocker and through SMS.

CISCE Results 2022: Minimum Marks required

Students can check their ICSE Class 10 result 2022 by logging in with their unique identification numbers. To pass the ICSE ISC result 2022, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall

Students must remember, at the end of the 2023 academic year, CISCE will conduct just one exam for both ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 students. Additionally, CISCE is likely going to hold the yearly exam in February and March of 2023. Meanwhile, Both CBSE and CISCE conducted 2022 board exams in two terms. Results of term 1 or semester 1 have already been published.

