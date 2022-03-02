CISCE ISC, ICSE Term 2 Date Sheet Soon at cisce.org as JEE Dates Out

After the entrance exam schedule is out for competitive exams, now the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to release the detailed date sheet for its board exams anytime soon. Earlier, sources had revealed that the CISCE is awaiting clarity on national-level entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET before releasing its detailed schedule. The Council, however, had informed that it will hold the 10th and 12th board exams in the last week of April.

The exam dates will be announced shortly as the National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed that the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main will be held from April 16 to 21 for the first session and May 24 to 29 for the second session. CBSE exams will be beginning from April 16, the board had announced. This, however, had not gone well with students who are demanding postponement of engineering entrance in May as it is too close to the boards. Students are afraid if a similar situation would come up with CISCE.

Unlike CBSE, CISCE has not only held term 1 exams but has also announced the results for the same. In term 1 results, CISCE has declared computer-generated mark sheets. No student was termed pass or fail based on the term 1 results and the final result will combine term 1, term 2 exams as well as internals.

Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being canceled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.

CISCE has also asked schools not to conduct ‘pre-board’ exams unless the syllabus has been thoroughly revised and completed. CISCE said pre-boards should be conducted between March-end and April.

