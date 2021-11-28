CISCE ISC Math Exam Postponed to December 12

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ISC or class 12 mathematics exam. It was earlier scheduled to be held on November 29 but has now been deferred to December 12 at 2 pm due to reasons " beyond control", the board said in its official notice.

“The ISC Year 2021- 2022 Semester 1 MATHEMATICS Examination scheduled for Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2.00 pm, has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control. The said Examination will now be conducted on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2.00 pm," the official statement reads.

>Also read| CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demand Hybrid Boards

Advertisement

This comes after the CISCE allowed the ISC students to use scientific calculators during the semester 1 exams. The board had permitted students to use Casio fx- 82 MS (scientific calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions.

The board has divided the exams into two semesters this year. The first semester for class 12 board exams 2022 began on Monday, November 22, and will continue till December 20.

As per the exam guidelines provided by CISCE, the question paper is in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The council has allowed the students appearing for the exam 10 minutes reading time per question paper. The question paper-cum–answer booklets is thereafter made available to them for marking the responses.

>Read| UP Board Half-Yearly Practical Exam Date Released, UPMSP Issues Guidelines to Exam Centres

After the exam begins, candidates will be required to write their unique identification number and index number on the top of the sheet in the space provided in the question paper – cum – answer booklet. Candidates are allowed to use only black or blue ink pen only.

The guidelines further added that the students will be provided sheets for doing rough work in the question paper-cum-answer booklet but only for those subjects where calculations, diagrams, etc, are required. For example, mathematics, physics, accounts, etc. No additional or separate sheets of paper will be provided for rough work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.