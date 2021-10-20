CISCE Postpones ICSE, ISC 2022 Term 1 Board Exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed its first-term exams. The exams which were to begin on November 15 have been postponed till further notice. CISCE has, however, not been shared the reason behind the delay. CISCE in the official notice has said that the exams have been postponed due to “reasons beyond control".

Like CBSE, CISCE too will hold two board exams this year. Each semester exam will be for 80 marks for ICSE and 70 marks for ISC. Only the first half of the syllabus will be asked in the first semester.

While syllabus for all subjects was either bifurcated into semesters or reduced, for arts no such relaxation has been offered. CISCE will conduct arts exam only once. CISCE will send question papers as per the old format of 100 marks exam for three hours duration. The exam will be held only once. This will be applicable to both ISC and CISCE students.

Students who had failed to clear classes 10 and 12 in 2021 can also register as regular candidates with their respective schools and take board exams 2022.

In 2020, all the students who registered for ICSE passed and the board registered a 100 per cent pass percentage. In ISC as many as 99.93 per cent of the students who had registered managed to pass the boards. Last year, the board examination of ISCE and ISC had to be cancelled in wake of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Thus this year, most boards including CBSE, CISCE, MPBSE, PSEB among others decided to hold two boards exams. The final result will consist fo term 1 and term 2 results and internal assessment or practical score.

Last year, for the evaluation of class 10 examinations, the candidate’s performance in class 9 and 10 internal assessment was considered. On the other hand, class 12 students were given marks on the average of their performance in class 10, 11 and class 12 internals and practical exams. Candidates unhappy with the awarded marks had the option to appear in improvement exams.

