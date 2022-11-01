CISCE Releases Sample Papers for ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2023, Know how to Download

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published specimen question papers for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams, 2023.

Students can access the ICSE class 10 sample papers 2023 and class 12 ISC sample papers at– cisce.org.

Students can solve the question papers to understand the exam pattern and type of questions asked in the examination.

Additionally, interested students can download the sample question papers from 2017-2022. The website provides 80-mark mock question papers pdfs in subjects ranging from English, history, and psychology to chemistry, fashion design and computer science for Class 12. There are sample papers for class 10 students for subjects like Hindi, geography, and mathematics among others.

CISCE Sample Papers: How to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “I.S.C Class XII" section.

Step 3: Now click on the “Specimen Question Papers" option.

Step 4: Click on “SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS XII." Now click “Year 2023."

Step 5: The ICSE Specimen question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

Read | CBSE v/s CISCE: Know How Central Boards Performed in 10th, 12th, What Will be New Exam Pattern

CISCE has proposed to conduct the ICSE and ISC examinations in the months of February and March 2023. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023. Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section," the council said in a notification dated May, 2022.

Read all the Latest Education News here