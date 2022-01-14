CISCE Semester 1 Result Date: Passing Marks, Websites to Download Marksheet

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) is expected to announce the first-semester board exam 2022 results this month only at the official website at cisce.org. Students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC board exams will get a computer-generated mark sheet containing the scores. Students will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and per subject to clear the exam. Students will only get their marks and no merit list will be released by the council now.

Candidates will be able to access the semester I board exam results at the official website by entering their registration number, and date of birth. The results will also be available via SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker. For the DigiLocker account, students will have to register themselves at its official website or download the app.

Advertisement

>Also read| CBSE Term 1 Result Date: Passing Marks, Website to Check Marksheet

“The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," CISCE said in official notification.

The results of both ICSE and ISC will not be available from the offices of the council. It only is available on the official website and with the respective schools. CISCE has stated that it does not retain answer scripts of the candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results.

>Read| WBJEE to SRMJEE, List of Engineering Entrance Exams That Have Opened Applications

Advertisement

The semester I exams were completed in December. The second-semester exams will be held in March-April. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being cancelled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.