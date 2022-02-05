CISCE Semester 1 Result: Know Passing Marks, Past Year Pass Percentage

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the first-semester board exam 2022 results. As per the CISCE the first semester exam result will be out on February 7, 2022 at 10 am. Students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC board exams can check their result at the official website at cisce.org. While the students will only get their marks and no merit list will be released by the council now. Here is the pass percentage criteria from previous year.

Students must note that they will get a computer-generated mark sheet containing the scores. “The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examinations results. However, the Results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation," an official statement said, as reported by NDTV.

CISCE Semester 1 Result: Passing Marks

Students will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and per subject to clear the exam. Students will only get their marks and no merit list will be released by the council now, as the CISCE.

Last year the overall pass percentage of class 10 was 100 percent and the overall pass percentage of class 12 was 99.93 percent. Last year, the Board has not released the toppers list or merit list as the exams were not conducted, due to the covid crisis. Later the Board had released the evaluation criteria.

CISCE Semester 2 Details

The semester I exams were completed in December. The second-semester exams will be held in March-April. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being cancelled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.

