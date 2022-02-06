CISCE Semester 1 Results LIVE Updates: Scorecards at cisce.org

CISCE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate of Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISC and ICSE results on Monday, February 7, at 10 am. Students who had appeared for the class 10 and class 12 semester 1 board exams can check their results on the official website of the portal — cisce.org. Read More
CISCE had postponed the ISC or class 12 mathematics exam. It was earlier scheduled to be held on November 29 but later deferred to December 12 due to reasons “beyond control" the board had said in its official notice. It was cancelled after the board had allowed the ISC students to use scientific calculators during the semester 1 exams. The board had permitted students to use Casio fx- 82 MS (scientific calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions.
In 2021, the CISCE board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the results were announced on the basis of alternative criteria. The overall pass percentage of class 10 was 100 percent and for class 12, it was 99.93 percent. Last year, the board has not released the toppers list or merit list as the exams were not conducted.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal — digilocker.gov.in or install the app
Step 2: Click on sign up option available on the upper left corner
Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
Step 4: Set a username.
Step 5. Click on board name — CISCE under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Click on class 10/12 result
Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board
Step 8: The CISCE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Schools can access the results by logging into the Careers Portal of CISCE by using the principal’s ID and password. They can download the scorecards from the portal. Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at cisce.helpdesk@orionic.com or call 18002671790 in case of any doubt while downloading the result. Students can check results at cisce.org.
The CISCE board exam semester I exams were held in December. The second semester exams are likely to be held in March-April. The final datesheet is yet to be released by the council. The first semester consisted of 50 per cent of the syllabus and the next one will comprise the remaining 50 per cent. CISCE had earlier said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in the respective schools, however, only if the pandemic situation is conducive, otherwise it will be held in virtual mode. In case, the semester II exams have to be cancelled due to the pandemic, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I, practicals and internal assessments, CISCE had said.
Students will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate as well as per subject to clear the CISCE semester 1 board exam. This time, students will only get their marks and no merit list will be issued by the council. The final result will be prepared after semester 2 is conducted. Thereafter, the merit list will be announced.
To check the CISCE classes 10 and 12 board exam results, can need to follow these steps:
Step 1. Visit the official website of CISCE – cisce.org
Step 2. Click on the ISC/ICSE board exam results 2021-22 semester 1 link
Step 3. Enter your application id
Step 4. Enter the CAPTCHA for verification and press show result
Step 5. Print your result or save it as a pdf for further use
CISCE will release the results of classes 10 and 12 semester 1 board exam 2022 on February 7 at 10 am. The results will be available on the official website of the board at cisce.org.
The board has also released detailed guidelines as to how schools can download the results. Students will, however, not get any hard copy of the results this time. Neither will the council declare whether any student has passed or failed. The final result will be declared after the semester 2 exam is conducted.
Students will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and per subject, to clear the exam in CISCE board exam semester 1. The pass certificate will be issued after the semester 2 exam is conducted and the total marks will be calculated considering the marks of both the semester along with internals and practicals assessments. The second-semester exams are likely to be held in March-April. The final datesheet will be out soon.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.