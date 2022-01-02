CISF Begins Applications for 249 Head Constable Posts Under Sport Quota, Salary up to Rs 81,000

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications to fill up 249 vacancies of head constable (general duty) against sports quota 2021. Candidates can apply via postal order/demand draft up till March 3 and for north-eastern candidates, it is April 7.

The discipline against which the vacancies have been notified include athletics, boxing, basketball, gymnastics, football, hockey, handball, judo, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling, taekwondo.

The number of vacancies in each event as shown above are tentative and may change at any stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons, the CISF said in its official notice. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated by displaying the same on the recruitment website at cisfrectt.in.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

>Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 23 years as of August 1, 2021. The candidate must not have been born earlier than August 2, 1998, and later than August 1, 2003. The age limit is relaxable up to five years for SC and ST candidates and up to three years for OBC candidates. It is relaxable for up to 40 years in the case of departmental candidates as of August 1, 2021.

>Educational qualification: Those willing to apply must have also cleared class 12 from a recognised educational institution with credit for representing state/ national/ international in games, sports, and athletics.

Further, only those meritorious sportsmen/sportswomen who fulfill the above eligibility criteria and have participated in the championships during the period from January 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022, or in the last edition of any tournament/competition/ games (as applicable), will be eligible for applying the post, CISF said.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application is Rs 100, however, those belonging to SC, ST category, and are female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The recruitment process includes Physical Standard Test (PST), documentation, trial test, and proficiency test. All the candidates who clear the PST and documentation will undergo a trial test of 20 marks in the sports event to which he/she belongs. All the candidates declared qualified in the trial test will undergo a proficiency test of 40 marks in the sports event to which he/she belongs. Those who clear these rounds will have to appear for the medical examination.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 plus usual allowances as admissible to the central government employees from time to time.

