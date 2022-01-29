CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Posts, Salary Upto Rs 69,100

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting online applications from male candidates for recruitment to constable/ fireman (male) posts. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies via the official website, cisfrectt.in from today, January 29. Notably, the last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is March 4, 2022. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1149 vacancies.

CISF Vacancy 2022: Total Vacancies

General - 489 vacancies

OBC – 249 vacancies

EWS – 113 vacancies

SC – 161 vacancies

ST – 137 vacancies

Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100)

CISF Vacancy 2022: Important Dates:

Online Application Starts from: January 29, 2022

Registration Last Date: March 4, 2022

Fee Payment Last Date: March 4, 2022

Exam Date: To be notified soon

Admit Card: To be notified soon

CISF Vacancy 2022: Eligibility Details

>Education: Only male candidates are eligible for this vacancy. They should have passed class 12 (intermediate) exam with Science subject.

>Age: As on March 4, 2022, the candidate should be between 18 and 23 years old. Upper age relaxation is applicable for candidates from the reserved category. For the physical eligibility is concerned, the height and chest of the candidate is 170 cm and 80-85 cm, respectively.

CISF Vacancy 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from the General, OBC, EWS will have to pay Rs 100/- as the application fee. Candidates from SC, ST, ESM category don’t have to pay any application fee. The payment should be made through credit card, debit card, or net banking.

CISF Vacancy 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: Open the official website of the CISF

Step 2: Click on the link reading - Constable/Fire Candidate application

Step 3: Fill in your basic details and upload your photo, ID proof and other documents.

Step 4: Submit the application form, and take a print out for further use.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee to complete the process.

CISF Vacancy 2022: Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), followed by a written exam, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates can read all other essential details from the notification at https://www.cisfrectt.in/notifications/Fire21_Notification_Hindi.pdf

