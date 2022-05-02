Citizen Service Delivery E-portal to Hire 1 Million 'GramSevaks'

Mahagram a fintech company, aims to enroll nearly 1 million unemployed youth under it’s newly launched GramSevak project. The company has recently launched a citizen service delivery portal called ‘GramSevak.com’ to provide basic doorstep banking & e-governance services to all the citizens residing in rural & urban parts of India.

As per the company, the said services will be provided through digitally-enabled feet-on-street representatives, who are called ‘Mahagram Sevak’. These ‘Mahagram Sevaks’ will earn a commission for services provided by them through the portal, informed the company in its press release.

Commenting on this initiative, Ram Shriram, CEO, Mahagram said that, all the GramSevak working on the project will be compensated in the form of commission for their services offered to the citizens via GramSevak.com Portal. Citizens can use the GramSevak.com platform to access e-governance, banking, and insurance services with the support of their local GramSevak representatives. Mahagram hopes to enroll nearly 1 million unemployed youth under the GramSevak project, which will provide them with a source of regular income.

The programme aims to increase the ratio and habit of household savings in rural India by focusing especially on rural women because they are the ones who run households, claim the press release issued by the company.

GramSevak.com portal is designed and developed keeping the rural consumers in mind and through the assisted model citizens can avail these services despite having no technical or financial knowledge. We aim to serve 300 million unbanked masses to bring them under the financial inclusion," added the release. The services of the company will be provided for both urban and rural population.

Mahagram, the fintech company has claimed to enable banking from the mom-and-pop store around the corner through fintech solutions. The company’s mission is to enable rural women to save money at the local Kirana stores, instead of traveling miles to the nearest bank branch, added the release. It is GramSevak.com initiative to provide employment to 1 million unemployed Indian youths.

