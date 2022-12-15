Civil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023, Says COVID Affected Preparations

The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams as they say the Covid pandemic has affected their preparations and study. Many students were unable to give UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam claiming they lost two important years because of Covid wave in India.

Aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam are demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam. They have planned a protest on December 19 and are also contemplating filing a fresh petition in the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Earlier in March, the apex court had recommended the government to change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of CCE aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.

Candidates point out that thousands of aspirants were gathered at exam centres for the UPSC Mains exam in 2021, when there were still Covid-19 restrictions in place. The health of the students and their families was at risk. Students who tested Covid-positive were debarred from writing the exam and there were no separate arrangements made for them either.

Read all the Latest Education News here