Class 10 Girls Allegedly Chop Off Hair of Junior Who Caught Them Smoking in School Washroom

A group of girls studying in class 10 in a Kerala school had allegedly chopped the hair of a sixth grader in Kollam after she found the former smoking in the school washroom. The class 10 students, six of them, were in the washroom smoking cigarettes when the girl came their way.

A prominent all-girls school was busy celebrating Onam when the incident took place. The Child Welfare Council took cognizance of the issue upon receiving a complaint from the victim.

Smokers allegedly threatened the girl not to share the matter with others and chopped hair on the left side of her head. The report stated, that the girl refused to divulge the matter until her parents noticed her moving around covering her head in a veil.

The Child Welfare Council has offered to counsel the girl. The school authorities have promised to initiate action assessing the matter as mentioned in the complaint.

