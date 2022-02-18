Class 10 No Longer to Have Boards? PIB Clarifies

Amidst the demand for cancellation of offline board exam, a fake news regarding the cancellation of Class 10 Board exam went viral on on several social media platforms. On Friday, the government fact check agency, PIB Fact Check, debunked the fake news.

According to the screenshot of the fake circulated message, “the cabinet has given green signal to the New Education Policy. After 34 years, there has been a change in the education policy." The message further said that board exams will be only held in Class 12 and that Class 10 boards have been discontinued. “MPhil will also be closed. Now only 12th board exam will have to be given," the message further read.

However, the PIB Fact Check marked the message as fake and highlighted that “10th Board examination has not been discontinued under NEP." Meanwhile, it has also provided the link for the New Education Policy where one could know more about the new policy. On its Twitter handle PIB Fact Check, the Press Information Bureau posted a screenshot of the alleged fake WhatsApp message and asserted that the claim made in the message was fake. “A WhatsApp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for Class 10," the PIB wrote.

Around this time last year, the PIB Fact Check had also warned students on another fake message which was doing rounds on the internet. The fake news had claimed that students will have to mark their attendance through biometric in all board examinations. However. PIB Fact Check had rebutted the claim saying that CBSE did not make any such announcement.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is expected to release the results of the term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 soon. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the CBSE. However, the board is yet to announce the exact dates for the result declaration.

