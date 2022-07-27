Class 12 Student Lost Right Arm Before Boards, Drops NEET Dream, Now Aims at Civil Services

Despite losing her right arm the year she got promoted to class 12, Soni Singh did not lose hope. The 17-year-old from Ghaziabad cracked the CBSE board exam class 12 this year, with 79.8 per cent marks. Although she wanted to go into the medical field, she, however, had to change her plans and now aims at becoming an IAS officer. Soni is proof that where there’s a will, there’s a way.

A student of Silverline Prestige School, while heading to her tuition on a scooty, had met with an accident and lost her right arm. “Last year, in June, when the Covid-19 restrictions had eased a little, our tuition classes had begun. On the very first day, while heading to the classes, I met with an accident."

“Initially I had lost confidence. A lot of time got wasted in hospitals. It took quite a lot of time to gain back my focus as I wasn’t feeling strong. However, my parents and teachers motivated me and helped a lot. First, I had to decide whether I can continue with the board exams this year or not. Then I made a plan and told myself that what’s done is done. Now I have to focus on the 12th board and get better marks," she told News18. Soni had completed her 10th with 75 per cent in 2020.

Soni added that her term 1 exams did not go well due to the accident. “I put focus on term 2 exams. Term 1 was not good as problems were ensuing at that time. I had to go to the hospital for further checking. I began preparations for term 2 following term 1, by making a proper routine," she said.

“I had lost all my confidence and stayed back at home self-studying. I had left tuition as I did not feel like going out anymore. Later I made a timetable and followed it. I had made a plan that I have to complete so many chapters in a day and when if I was unable to do so, I used to sit and study late till 1 pm or 2 pm," she explained.

She completed her 12th with physics, chemistry, and biology scoring 399/500. Now, she will be appearing for the CUET in the second phase to be held in August. She, however, is changing her stream from science to humanities. While Soni wanted to be a doctor, she had to change her aim now due to the accident “I can not opt for medical education," she said as she had changed her stream at the last moment.

She is now targeting history honours in a Delhi University-affiliated college followed by preparations for UPSC Civil Services Exam. “I will take preparation for the civil services after I get a college seat via CUET," Soni told News18.com adding that her role model is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, whom she has been following on social media, lately.

