After a splendid performance in national level competitions, Ace athlete Arjun clinched a silver medal in Javelin throw at the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championship 2022, Kuwait. He has thrown the javelin to a distance of 70.98m.

Arjun from Delhi is a Class 9 student at Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh. The 15-year-old athlete is currently ranked number one in India, third in Asia, and 10th in the world in the under-18 boys’ javelin throw category.

He has been training to qualify for the Asian Games for the last two years. It was Arjun’s excellent performance at the 17th National Youth Athletics Championship 2022, which rewarded him with a gold medal and confirmed his name in the Indian squad for 4th AYAC.

Arjun’s father is a sweet vendor in Delhi and his mother is a homemaker. He says that his father has been a sportsperson in Discus Throw and he motivated Arjun to participate in sports. Arjun says that his parents have always supported him in both academics and sports and want him to perform on an international level.

“I have been practicing Javelin throw for the last four years and my coach Raman Jha has helped me a lot in my training and has pushed me to my best of capabilities," said Arjun.

While Arjun wants some help from the government to get better training, he says that his school is the sole reason behind his success till now. He is allowed to train during school hours in the school playground and he does not take any other training outside. The school also provided him with equipment for his training.

When asked about how he prepared himself for the championship, he told, “I spent at least three to four hours every day during school hours on the ground and some days even practiced after school hours. My classes were compensated accordingly so I was able to manage sports and studies together."

Talking about his future plans Arjun said he looks up to Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and wants to represent his country in Olympics one day.

As many as 30 countries from Asia have participated in the 4th AYAC, which concluded on October 16th in Kuwait. During the four-day-long championship, India topped the medal tally with a total of 24 medals – 6 Gold, 11 Silver, and 7 Bronze. There were 35 members in the Indian squad. The Chinese Taipei team emerges as the first runner-up with six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

