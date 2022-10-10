​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom.

One after the other, we have been hearing the news about the winners of the Nobel Prize. What is this prize? Why are its winners called laureates and how does one get selected for it? In this week’s Classes with News18, we will explain all about the Nobel prize. So, here is the history of the world’s most renounced awards.

What is the Nobel Prize?

The Nobel Prize is an honorary award given to individuals in six different categories “who, during the preceding year, have delivered the greatest benefit to humankind."

The medal was first given out for achievements in the domains of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace. The Peace Prize is awarded “to the individual who has done the most or best to develop friendship among nations, the abolishment or reduction of standing armies, and the formation and support of peace congresses," according to its official description.

Later in 1968, the discipline of economic sciences added the sixth prize. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel is the formal name of the award, which is not a Nobel Prize. Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) established it.

When and how was the Nobel Prize founded?

On November 27, 1895, Swedish physicist Alfred Nobel made his last will and testament, designating the majority of his wealth to awards for peace, literature, physiology or medicine, physics, and chemistry.

Nobel was a Swedish manufacturer, scientist, and engineer best known for developing dynamite. He was born on October 21, 1833, in Stockholm, Sweden. He was multilingual and had a passion for poetry and play.

He reportedly had opinions that were regarded as radical at the time and showed a keen interest in matters of peace. 1896 saw his passing. Most of his assets were left to the formation of five prizes, which later evolved into the Nobel Prizes, according to his will. The first Nobel Prize was given on 10 December, 1901. The award winners are also given a sum of money. The award money has increased over the years and currently stands at $1.1 million per prize.

What you get as the prize?

The Nobel Laureates are presented with three items at the ceremony: a Nobel diploma, a Nobel Medal, and a document stating the amount of the prize. Renowned Swedish and Norwegian painters are responsible for the medals and diplomas.

There have been 603 awards of the prizes, with the Prize in Economic Sciences being given out through February 2021. As many as 28 organisations and 962 people in total have earned the award. There are 930 people and 25 different organisations who have earned the honour, some of whom have done it more than once. Since 1901, 57 different women have received the prize. The first recipient was Marie Curie, who was the only woman to receive the honour twice.

