Classes With News18: It's Wonderland of Letters, and You're Invited to Fall Down the Rabbit Hole With Alice

​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom.

In the age of technology - e-mails, instant messaging, and social media DMs, it seems at times letter-writing may be a ‘lost art’. However, that’s not true. Letters remain deeply essential even today, whether it be for a formal communication such as a letter to an organisation, or a heartfelt note to a long-distance friend.

But amid so many letter styles and formats, what’s the right way to go? Like Alice heading to Wonderland, it’s a deep rabbit hole. But Classes with News18 is here to help. For the next few minutes, pretend that you are in Lewis Carroll’s wonderland. And we will pretend you need to write a hoard of letters - to the Evil Red Queen (your principal, perhaps), or the gentlemanly rabbit!

The rabbit needs to write a formal letter to her majesty the Mad Queen. But before doing that, the prim primate must meet certain requirements, as described in CBSE’s class 11 textbook Hornbill. These are:

♠ First, he must introduce himself as if it is the first time he is writing to the Queen. Or, he may refer to an earlier letter if he is responding to it.

♥ Second, he must state the purpose of the letter. This means, he will state the action or information required from the ‘addressee’, who in this case, is the Queen. He may also need to explain the action taken, or supply more information on it.

♦ Formal communications may entail:

(i) Urging action to be taken

(ii) or offering assistance in the future

♠ Name and address of the sender:

Companies have printed letterheads with the name of the company printed on them. A letterhead may also carry the name and designation of persons in responsible positions.

Salutation is the mode of addressing a person. We may have the following forms:

(i) Dear Sir/Madam (when we are writing to a total stranger whom we do not know at all).

(ii) Dear Mr/Ms/Dr/Professor + Surname as in: Dear Dr Hatter, (when it is a formal relationship with the addressee and the writer does not know him or her personally).

(iii) Dear Alice (when the writer knows the addressee personally and the two share a semi-formal relationship).

♦ Reference to previous correspondence, if any.

Most official letters carry a subject line just above the salutation. This is for quick reference to the subject.

♥ Content of letter

The content of the letter begins on the next line and is arranged in two or three paragraphs.

♠ Complimentary close and signature

Letters usually end politely with the following phrases:

Thank you, With regards, With best wishes, Hope to see you soon, Hope to receive an early reply etc. The complimentary close is followed by ‘Yours sincerely/ Yours truly’, and the writer’s signature in the next line.

Another thing that may help while writing a formal letter, is to keep in mind the following points:

♠ Purpose

♥ Person to whom it is addressed

♦ Tone you should adopt

♠ Completeness of the message

♥ Action required

♦ Conciseness of expression

The Rabbit (Name and address of sender)

Manager, Customer Services

The Clock Time-keeping Company

181, Wonderland

Carol Country, 500016

26 November 1865 (Date)

Her Majesty the Queen/Iracebeth of Crims (Mode of address or salutation)

Salazen Grum

Wonderland

Carol Country, 110052

Sub: Supply of an antique clock to the palace (Subject)

Dear Majesty,

As requested by your consortium, I have placed upon order an antique clock that dates back to the Jabberwocky era. I have been informed that the clock shall arrive in five days time. I request that the Majesty bestow me with her kind patience until then. (Content of letter)

With regards, (Complimentary close and signature)

Yours sincerely,

The Rabbit

According to the CBSE, nowadays, all the parts of a letter are aligned on the left. This style is called the Full-Block style.

♠ The date and signature are very important in letters.

♥ We do not use commas after every line in the address.

♦ The Hornbill chapter also warns against beginning letters with hackneyed expressions like,

‘With reference to your letter dated 10 January’. Instead, use personalised variations like, ‘I was glad to receive your letter of 10 January…’ or ‘We were happy to note from your letter that the goods have reached you safely…’

♠ Never end your letters with hanging participles like ‘Thanking you’ or ‘Awaiting your reply’. Instead write, ‘Thank you’ or ‘We/I await/look forward to your reply’.

I mean, it’s all chaos for her. Dropped into a world of magic, with no warning whatsoever! Plus, she is not so great with expressing her feelings. So she is considering writing letters to her friends.

Let’s begin!

London (city’s name)

12 November 1865 (date)

Mr Hatter,

I really enjoyed your tea party. Even though the tea was sour and the cakes a bit savoury. But it’s the thought that counts. I hope I will make your acquaintance again. And this time, I will bring some good sugar with me!

Bye,

Yours affectionately/With love/

All the best/Take care

Alice

The flexible format of the informal letter may also be used to seek information from concerned authorities. An example:

Daresbury Street

Daresbury, Cheshire,

England 01925

9 September 1870

The Manager

Smokes and Thoughts

Forest Road

Wonderland 119987

Dear Caterpillar/Sir,

I am planning to visit her Majesty the Queen herself to seek an appointment for the possibility of my return. It’s all rather mad here and I am finding it difficult to locate the castle. I was too distracted by your smoke rings to remember the details of the path you provided. Could you please send me a map to Salazen Grum?

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Alice

♠ Your address (but not your name) usually goes in the top righthand corner, but may go on the left too.

♥ The name and/or job title (if you know them) and the address of the person you are writing to goes on the left.

♦ To address someone whose name you do not know you can write: Dear Sir, Dear Madam, Dear Sirs, Dear Sir/Madam.

♠ To address someone by name, use their title and surname. e.g. Dear Dr Hatter.

♥ To end a letter, use ‘Yours sincerely’, if you have addressed the person by name; ‘Yours faithfully’, if you have begun the letter with ‘Dear Sir’ or ‘Madam’, etc.

Everyone knows how much the Red Queen loves her English game of croquet. But curious is her choice of using flamingoes as her mallet. Let’s help a fellow flamingo from Wonderland, called Roger, write a job application to her Majesty to be included in the game.

Seaside Bay

Wonderland 119982 (Address)

15 November 1876

Her Majesty the Queen/Iracebeth of Crims (Mode of address or salutation)

Salazen Grum

Wonderland

Carol Country, 110052 (Address of receiver)

Dear Majesty,

I would like to apply for the post of your royal mallet that you have advertised in The Wonderland Daily of 15

November 1876.

I have just completed my Diploma in Agility and Flight from the Institute of Pink Bird Studies. I was happy to note that you do not insist on experience.

If selected, this would be my first job. I am a sincere, honest and hardworking person. I am friendly and outgoing flamingo and take well to croquet hits. I am enclosing my resume and look forward to meeting you in person.

Regards,

Yours truly,

Roger (Signature)

Alice has awoken from her dream, and is back in Wonderland. But she is not convinced that it was all in her mind. And now, she wants to write a letter to the police, complaining of her ‘abduction’ and how there should be better checks to prevent the unfortunate crossing of worlds.

Daresbury Street

Daresbury, Cheshire

England 01925

9 September 1870

January 05, 1870

The Inspector of Police

Daresbury Police

England 01925

Subject: Complaint Letter for Abduction to Wonderland

Sir/Ma’am,

I am Alice, a resident of Daresbury Street. On Wednesday, I was abducted by a White Rabbit and taken to the fantastical land of Wonderland. There, I was subjected to the most mind-whacking adventures at the behest of the Twins, a caterpillar, a dissapearing cat and the Red Queen, herself! And the worst thing is, my mother does not believe me.

The series of these incidents have caused me great distress and I request you to kindly look into this matter as soon as possible and help us out. Kindly do the needful at the earliest as this is a a matter of serious concern.

Looking forward to a positive response from you.

Thank you

Yours sincerely

Alice

A letter to the editor is a letter written to a publication concerning issues that the readers are concerned about. These letters are usually written with the intention of being published. Letters to the editor can be written via conventional mail or e-mail in many newspapers.

But assuming that Wonderland has not caught up to the technologies of the 21st century, our Rabbit will write a formal letter to the Editor, describing the havoc his land is in. The format will be almost the same as described above, for a conventional formal letter.

Let’s take a look:

Salazen Grum

Wonderland

Carol Country, 110052 (Sender’s Address)

17 November 1867

The Editor (Receiver’s Designation)

Wonderland Daily

Hatter Street, 14567 (Address)

Subject: The state of Wonderland is in shambles

Respected Ma’am/ Sir

It is with deep despair that I describe the sorry state Wonderland has fallen to. The Red Queen ‘offs with everyone’s heads’ to the point that we are afraid of having one at all! There needs to be concerted effort to summon our savior Alice to our land so that she can slay the Jabberwocky and lead us into peace. It is only in that scenario that the Cheshire cats of our world don’t have to hide, and the singing flowers don’t have to be on edge.

Yours Sincerely,

The Rabbit (Sender’s Name)

Manager, Customer Services

The Clock Time-keeping Company (Sender’s Designation) (Optional)

Sender’s Signature

All image credits: Shutterstock

