Classes with News18: What Civics Textbooks Say About Parliaments Across the World

​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom.

Almost every country has some form of parliament and its systems fall into two categories — bicameral and unicameral. Out of a total number of countries in the world, 79 have a bicameral parliamentary system while 113 are unicameral. There are a total of 272 chambers of parliament with over 46,000 members of parliament across the world. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) which is an international organization of national parliaments has 178 national parliaments as its members.

What is a parliament?

Parliament is a national assembly of elected representatives of the people from across states in a country. It has the authority to enact laws which include adding new laws or changing and abolishing the existing ones. The assembly of elected representatives of the people at the state level is called the legislature or the legislative assembly.

Parliament refers to the national legislature, as per NCERT class 11 political science chapter 5. “Legislature is not merely a law-making body. Lawmaking is but one of the functions of the legislature. It is the center of all democratic political process," the chapter added.

Indian Parliament

The Indian parliament consists of the office of the president and two houses — the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. It is bicameral by nature. The Rajya Sabha or the Council of States has 245 members and the Lok Sabha or the House of the People together has 543 members. The speaker presides over the sessions of the two houses.

The Constitution has given the states the option of establishing either a unicameral or bicameral legislature. At present, six Indian states have a bicameral legislature — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha

The term of office at the Rajya Sabha is six years. The Vice President is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Currently, it is M Venkaiah Naidu. The members of Rajya Sabha are elected by the elected members of the state assembly for a term of six years. They can get re-elected.

All members of the Rajya Sabha do not complete their terms at the same time. About one-third members of the members complete their term every two years. Hence, elections are held for those one-third seats only. This is why the Rajya Sabha is never fully dissolved and is called the permanent house of the parliament.

Apart from the elected members, Rajya Sabha also has 12 nominated members who are nominated by the president. These nominations are made from among those persons who have made their mark in the fields of literature, science, art, and social service.

The functions of the Rajya Sabha are:

— Considers and approves non-money bills and suggests amendments to money bills.

— Approves constitutional amendments.

— Exercises control over executive by asking questions and introducing motions and resolutions.

— Participates in the election and removal of the president, vice president, judges of the Supreme Court, and high courts. Further, it can alone initiate the procedure for the removal of the Vice President.

— Can give the Union parliament power to make laws on matters included in the state list.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha members are directly elected by the people of India for a term of five years. However, before the completion of five years, the Lok Sabha can be dissolved if no party or coalition can form the government or if the Prime Minister advises the president to dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold fresh elections.

Once the Lok Sabha passes the budget, the Rajya Sabha cannot reject it as it is not directly elected by the people. The Lok Sabha’s functions include:

— Making laws on matters included in Union List and Concurrent List. Can introduce and enact money and non-money bills.

— Approves proposals for taxation, budgets, and annual financial statements.

— Controls the executive by asking questions, supplementary questions, resolutions, and motions and through a no-confidence motion.

— Amends the Constitution.

— Approves the Proclamation of emergency.

— Elects the President and Vice President and removes Judges of Supreme Court and High Court.

— Establishes committees and commissions and considers their reports.

How Indian Parliament Makes Law

A bill is a draft of the proposed law. When a non-minister proposes a bill, it is called a private member’s Bill while it is called a government Bill when a minister proposes it. “Within the Parliament, a bill may be introduced in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha by a member of the House (but often a minister responsible for the subject introduces the bill). A money bill can be introduced only in Lok Sabha. Once passed there, it is sent to the Rajya Sabha," reads NCERT.

A bill has to be passed by both houses but if there is disagreement, an attempt is made to resolve it through a Joint Session of Parliament. If it still fails to resolve, the decision goes in favor of the Lok Sabha. If it is a money bill, the Rajya Sabha can either approve the bill or suggest changes but cannot reject it. When a bill is passed by both Houses, it is sent to the President for his assent who then turns it into law.

Countries and their Parliament names

Afghanistan — Shora

Albania — People’s Assembly

Algeria — National People’s Assembly

Andorra — General Council

Angola — National People’s Assembly

Argentina — National Congress

Australia — Federal Parliament

Austria — National Assembly

Azerbaijan — Melli Majlis

Bahamas — General Assembly

Bahrain — Consultative Council

Bangladesh — Jatia Parliament

Belize — National Assembly

Bhutan — Tsogdu

Bolivia — National Congress

Botswana — National Assembly

Brazil — National Congress

Britain — Parliament (House of Commons and House of Lords)

Brunei — National Assembly

Bulgaria — Narodno Sabranie

Cambodia — National Assembly

Canada — Parliament

China — National People’s Assembly

Colombia — Congress

Comoros — Legislative Council and Senate

Congo Democratic — Republic of National Legislative Council

Costa Rice — Legislative Council and Senate

Croatia — Sabor

Cuba — National Assembly of People’s Power

Denmark — Folketing

East Timor — Constituent Assembly

Ecuador — National Congress

Egypt — People’s Assembly

El Salvador — Legislative Assembly

Ethiopia — Federal Council and House of Representative

Fiji Islands — Senate & House of Representative

Finland — Eduskusta (Parliament)

France — National Assembly

Germany — Bundestag (Lower House) and Bundesrat (Upper House)

Great Britain — Parliament

Greece — Chamber of Deputies

Guyana — National Assembly

Hungary — National Assembly

Iceland — Althing

India — Sansad

Indonesia — People’s Consultative Assembly

Iran — Majlis

Iraq — National Assembly

Ireland — Oireachtas

Israel — The Knesset

Italy — Chamber of Deputies and Senate

Japan — Diet

Jordan — National Assembly

Korea (North) — Supreme People’s Assembly

Korea (South) — National Assembly

Kuwait — National Assembly

Lebanon — National Assembly

Laos — People’s Supreme Assembly

Latvia — Saeima

Lesotho — National Assembly and Senate

Libya — General People’s Congress

Lithuania — Seimas

Luxembourg — Chamber of Deputies

Madagascar — National People’s Assembly

Magnolia — Khural

Malaysia — Majilis

Maldives — Majilis

Mongolia — Great People’s Khural

Montenegro — Federal Assembly

Mozambique — People’s Assembly

Myanmar — Pyithu Hluttaw

Nepal — Rashtriya Panchayat

Netherlands — States-General (Staten-General)

New Zealand — Parliament (House of Representative)

Norway — Storting

Oman — Monarchy

Pakistan — National Assembly & Senate

Papua New Guinea — National Parliament

Paraguay — Senate and Chamber of Deputies

Philippines — The Congress

Poland — Sejm

Romania — Great National Assembly

Russia — Duma & Federal Council

Saudi Arabia — Majlis Al-Shura

South Africa — Parliament

Spain — Cortes

Taiwan — Yuan

Turkey — Grand National Assembly

USA — Congress

Uzbekistan — Oliy Majlis

Vietnam — National Assembly

Zambia — National Assembly

Zimbabwe — Parliament

Let’s Test Our Learning

China has the largest parliament with 3,000 members in the Chinese National People’s Congress while the world’s smallest parliament is in Micronesia, with just 14 members of parliament (MPs).

American Parliament: The American parliament or the Congress was established under the Constitution of 1789. It is separated structurally from the executive and judicial branches of government and is bicameral by nature.

Chinese Parliament: Meanwhile, for the Chinese parliament which was formed on October 1, 1949, as per 2018, it has a total of 2980 members thus making it the biggest one in the world.

UK Parliament: The Parliament of the United Kingdom is the first one in the world. It was first convened in 1215 with the creation and signing of the Magna Carta that had established the rights of barons to serve as consultants to the king on matters related to the government in his Great Council. It is the supreme most powerful political bodies in the UK. The UK parliament is bicameral in nature but it has three parts, consisting of the sovereign or the Crown, the House of Lords, and the House of Commons. Both the houses of parliament meet in separate chambers at the Palace of Westminster located in London.

German Parliament: Germany has a bicameral legislature known as — Federal Assembly (Bundestag) and Federal Council (Bundesrat). The former is elected by combining direct and proportional representation for a period of four years. Meanwhile, for council, the 16 federal states of Germany are represented. The members are generally the ministers in the governments at the state level and are appointed.

