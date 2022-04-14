Classroom on Wheels: EdTech Launches 'Shiksha Rath' to Take Online Classes to Doorsteps

Utkarsh Classes, an EdTech company in India, has launched ‘Shiksha Rath’- a digital classroom on wheels. This ‘Shiksha Rath’ is touted as the first-of-its-kind initiative to disrupt the learning system in North India by providing live digital learning experience to students. In the first phase, the edtech will focus on students in Rajasthan.

The ‘Shiksha Rath’ will begin its journey on April 13 from Jodhpur and travel to Ramdevra, a religious place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In the pilot phase, the ‘Shiksha Rath’ will cover the small towns and villages in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer districts.

“The ‘Shiksha Rath’ will act as an enabler to spread awareness of the benefits of digital education amongst both parents and children. Since good teachers are scarce in many cities and villages, parents will now be able to see the working of a digital studio and experience how their children can have a better learning experience from top educators," claims the press release by the EdTech.

Through the initiative, students will be able to meet and learn from the educators in person when this ‘Shiksha Rath’ visits their city.

Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, founder & CEO of Utkarsh classes says, “We at Utkarsh believe in providing quality and affordable education to each and every household in the country. With Utkarsh completing over two decades of operations this year, we have launched this ambitious project to spread awareness about the benefits of digital education in the country and emphasize the role of good education and guidance required in shaping the future of our younger generations."

She added, “Through this initiative, we aim to reach out to more than five million students in next two years. Our Shiksha Rath will initially travel to the Hindi heartland of the country- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. We will be launching 10 more Shiksha Raths across India in next five years."

