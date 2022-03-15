CLAT 2022 Deferred to June 19, Application Process Extended

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) has deferred the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. It will now be conducted on June 19. Candidates can check the revised exam notification on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Further, the last date to apply for CLAT 2022 has also been extended till May 9.

Earlier, the last date to register was March 31 while the exam was to be conducted on May 8. It will now be held on Sunday, June 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm for both admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 national law universities.

“CLAT-2022 is rescheduled to Sunday, 19th June, 2022 between 2 & 4 PM for both UG and PG programmes. The last date for submission of CLAT-2022 online applications has been extended to 9th May, 2022," reads the official notice.

CLAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared class 12 or will appear in the board exam this year can apply for CLAT 2022 UG progammes, while those who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT 2022 LLM or the PG programmes.

CLAT 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CLAT 2022

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2022 registration link

Step 3: Fill the CLAT 2022 registration form

Step 4: Pick your examination centre

Step 5: Pay fees. Submit

Step 6: Download and save the filled form for further use

CLAT 2022: Application fees

The CLAT 2022 application fee is Rs 4,000 for unreserved category candidates and R. 3,500 for SC and ST candidates.

CLAT 2022: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of 120 questions for LLM exam and 150 questions for LLB. There will be 5 sections which includes quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. Candidates will get 1 mark for every correct answer and the 0.25 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The Consortium had earlier informed that CLAT 2023 will be held this year only, on December 18. For 2022, the law entrance exam will be held twice only. Besides, the counselling fee has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for unreserved category candidates and to Rs 20,000 for reserved category students.

