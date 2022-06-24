CLAT 2022: Over 800 Objections Received on UG, PG Questions, Final Answer Key Released

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The Consortium Office received a total of 765 objections on 57 questions in the undergraduate question paper. Further, there were 45 objections received on 22 questions out of 120 questions of the postgraduate question paper.

There were 129 objections on nine questions out of 30 questions in the English section, nine objections on nine questions out of 35 questions in the GK section; 91 objections on 13 out of 40 questions of legal reasoning; 372 objections on 20 questions out of 30 questions of logical reasoning; and 138 objections on one question out of 30 questions of quantitative techniques.

In a meeting of academic and subject-level experts, the objections raised by candidates were studied. Final Answer Key with changes as recommended by the Subject Experts Committee and approved by the Oversight Committee The changes which have been approved by different committees have been incorporated in the final answer key which has been released on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer keys at the left-end under the ‘notifications’ tab

Step 3: A PFG will open, check answers

The CLAT result 2022 will be finalised based on the final answer key. The law entrance exam was conducted on June 19 at 131 centres in 81 cities across the country. Out of 60,895 registered candidates, 56472 candidates appeared for the test. The CLAT was coordinated through 24 regional centres and 131 test centres. CLAT 2022 had 92% of the registered candidates taking the undergraduate examination and 87% candidates taking the postgraduate examination.

CLAT will be held twice next year. This means both the 2022 and 2023 law entrance exams will be held separately but in the same year. The decision to conduct two CLATs next year was made at the Annual Executive Committee and the general body meetings of the Consortium of NLUs held on November 14. The Consortium elected a new Executive Committee with Prof Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as president from Prof Faizan Mustafa.

