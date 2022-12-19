CLAT 2023 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till December 20

The provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) released today, December 18. The CLAT 2023 examination was held on December 18. Candidates can check the answer key for the CLAT 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 examination was held in 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. This year over 93.6 per cent of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 Undergraduate test, and 91.7 per cent of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 Postgraduate test appeared for the test.

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2023

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

Step 5: Raise objections by logging in to your CLAT account

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button

Candidates can raise objections to the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key, if any, from 9:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022, till 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per objection.

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Raise Challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the CLAT 2023 section and click on the ‘Submit Objections’ link

Step 3: Select the type of objection and enter the objection details

Step 4: Submit the objection and pay the fee

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for further reference.

“Four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023. Students shall tally question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet," reads the notification.

CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2022 at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

