CLAT 2023 Counselling First Merit List Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) counselling 2023 first merit list tomorrow, January 18. Candidates who cleared the exam can check the first allotment list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

After the CLAT counselling first merit list is out, candidates who secure a spot will have to either freeze, float or withdraw their seat. The last date for admission under the first admission list is 10:30 pm, on January 22. To reserve the seats, general category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 30,000 while those belonging to ST, SC, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories, will have to pay Rs 20,000.

There will be a total of five merit lists. The consortium will released the second allotment list on Jan 27, third one on May 25, fourth list on June 5 and fifth list on June 15.

CLAT 2023 first merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the counselling merit list link

Step 3: Login using your application id and password

Step 4: The CLAT 2023 counselling first merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save and download for future use

CLAT 2023 was administered on December 18 from 2 pm to 4 pm. It was held in 127 test centres across India, including 23 states and two union territories. The result was released on December 23. Two students, one from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh have secured 100 percentile in CLAT UG. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75 while the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

“The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87 per cent. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023, 56 per cent are Females, 44 per cent are males, and two candidates are Transgender," the official notice stated.

It is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 23 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. A total of 61 non-NLU affiliate universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to five-year integrated UG and PG law programmes commencing next year, the notice by NLU added.

