CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out, How to Estimate Scores

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key was shared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Thursday, December 22. Concerned candidates can download the CLAT 2023 answer key via the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the result by next week.

“Based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committees and Subject Expert Anchors, the Executive Committee of the Consortium of NLUs in its meeting held on December 22, 2022, approved the following changes in the Question Booklets and Answer Keys for CLAT 2023," read the official statement by NLU.

According to the CLAT UG final answer key, question 144 in the quantitative technique section has been removed from the master question paper. In addition, the answers to questions 47, 71, and 113 have been updated in LLM. As a result, instead of the previously announced 150 marks, candidates for the CLAT 2023 UG will be evaluated on a scale of 149.

Advertisement

CLAT Answer Key 2023: How To Download?

Step 1. Open the online portal — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to CLAT 2023 answer key available on the homepage.

Step 3. Shortly, the CLAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download and go through the answers.

Step 5. Make a hard copy for future use.

CLAT 2023: How to Estimate Scores

Advertisement

Candidates can use the final answer key to calculate their estimate scores. As per the CLAT 2023 marking scheme, for each correct answer, candidates will receive one mark, while for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

Earlier on December 18, the provisional answer key was made public. The time period for raising objections against the CLAT provisional answer key concluded on December 20. The CLAT exam was administered on December 18. It was held in 127 test centres across India, including 23 states and two union territories.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the rank list will be made available to the candidates in the last week of December. Candidates are advised to pay regular visits to the official website for staying updated on the latest information. The Common Law Admission Test is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 23 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country.

Read all the Latest Education News here