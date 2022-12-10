CLAT 2023: Important Topics to Focus on to Ace the Law Admission Test

CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 18. The exam is now preponed by almost five months, a change from the previous schedule of the exam being conducted in May after the class 12 board exams. This may have surprised many students as the biggest law entrance of India, now coincides with the pre-board exams for many students.

A test of one’s reasoning skills, CLAT checks one aptitude over the English language and decision-making abilities. With sections to ace in a time constrained environment, it is not an easy exam. With just over 3000 seats across the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and more than 55,000 candidates taking the exam every year, CLAT is a very challenging.

One must have a well-defined strategy to excel and get ahead of the competition. One needs to work on all the areas as no one section can help clear the exam. Here are some of the important topics one must work upon to ensure success in the exam:

Advertisement

Reading Comprehension: While the section is focused on your assessment of the given information in the passage, don’t rule out grammar and vocabulary. Questions based on contextual vocabulary might surprise you. It is suggested that you practice passages from diverse genre such as polity, policy, philosophy etc.

General Awareness: Focus on the most important events for the last six months. CLAT general awareness section can be tricky if one is not regularly invested in the subject. Cover important events from all walks of life including politics, economy, international and national. Work on the important policy decisions, summits and outcomes, international and national issues in great depth with a clear focus on the historical connect of such events. With exam just around the corner, reading and revising is recommended instead of making fresh notes.

Legal Reasoning: With the new format, legal reasoning now tests one’s decision-making abilities and how one can comprehend the passages to figure out the right set of principles to solve the legal reasoning questions. Focus on Law of Contracts, Law of Torts, Constitutional Law, Law of Crimes, Family Law and International agreements. On must cover the important judgements in the last 6 to months. Also, keep a special focus on Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights.

Advertisement

Quantitative Techniques: Also known as data interpretation, in this section questions will need you to interpret the data/information provided. One must not worry about mathematics as this section requires your understanding of familiar topics such as basic calculations, percentages, ratio and proportion.

Advertisement

Logical Reasoning: The new pattern of CLAT completely eliminates analytical reasoning giving a push to logical reasoning. Focus preparing on areas such as critical and verbal reasoning. Questions based on arguments and views will test your skills of reasoning as well as comprehension. Practice is the key here. Try solving 50-100 question in the last lap.

With about a few days left, it time to put all negative thoughts to rest and focus on last lap preparation and revision. Remember, the exam is about your aptitude and not just knowledge. Exam strategy is important but adapting to the requirement on exam day is critically important.

Advertisement

— Written by Amitendra Kumar, Product Head - Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher

Read all the Latest Education News here