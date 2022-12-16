CLAT 2023: Last-minute Strategies to Score High Marks in GK and Legal Reasoning

CLAT 2022 is round the corner. With just a couple of days left, its time to sharpen your memory. It’s time to focus on your exam taking strategy for which you have worked hard for last so many months and days. It’s very normal to have pressure and anxiety lurk into your mind, however, you must strive to stay calm and ensure you give your best.

Time management is very crucial for each section in CLAT. One must strive to solve questions from every section as every section have questions of easy difficulty level. General knowledge and legal reasoning are two of the most important sections in CLAT. Together, they account for 50 per cent of the entire paper. Legal reasoning section is also the tie-breaker section making it important for students especially the ones who score around 80-90 marks, as this is the range where maximum ties will be.

Here are a few important tips for the last moment prep for the two important sections:

Avoid learning new events: Now is the time for final revision. One must not look for learning something new as this may send you in frenzy with the fear of missing something. Don’t push yourself hard to learn events or concepts.

Revise: Whatever sources you have referred to during your preparations for the last few months, its time to revise from the same. You must have highlighted events and information for this last crucial moment. Now is the time to capitalize on the same. Ensure you revise the most important events.

Check the mocks: Mocks are the best source of preparation for any entrance exam. When its about CLAT, they become the more important as the exam pattern got revised in 2020 only. You have just a few past year papers. Mocks have all the important events and legal concepts tested if you have it from a good institute. They are a good source for your last moment revision.

Start with the question: For the GK section, its important to look at the questions first. For you may not even need to refer to the passages are despite the new pattern of event coverage, the questions are direct. This approach will save you a lot of crucial minutes which can be utilized for other sections. Only in case of any confusion refer to the passage which is merely contextual in nature so far. Follow the reverse for the legal reasoning section!

Answers with clear reference: Always go with the answers which have a clear reference in the passage. The author’s view in passages is paramount. Don’t impose your own views.

Legal reasoning may have questions which may not be necessarily true in the real sense. Do not fall for this trap. You’re not a lawyer yet. Don’t behave like one. Ensure your last moment prep and the overall strategy has this important element. With the current pattern of CLAT, there’s an overlap of syllabus in the two sections to a good level. Last minute jitters are natural. Avoid panicking under all circumstances. You have worked hard. Now is the time to be calm and give your best.

— Written by Gautam Puri, Vice Chairman and MD, Career Launcher

