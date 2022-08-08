CLAT 2023 Registration Begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: How to Apply for Law Entrance Exam

A consortium of National Law Universities has started Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registration today, August 8, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for CLAT can apply online through the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022.

“Applications for CLAT 2023 open Monday, August 8, 2022," the CLAT website mentioned. The candidates who have qualified their Class 12 or appearing in the board exams will be eligible to appear for CLAT UG 2022. The candidates will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam for CLAT UG 2022 and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks are required.

As per the notification, the last date to apply for the examination is till November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. Those interested in registration and want to appear for the exam can follow these simple steps given below to register for the exam.

CLAT 2023: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on login or register link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Step 4. Make the payment of application fees.

Step 5. Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Step 6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLAT 2023: Exam Pattern

CLAT offers admission for the graduate course right after passing 12th and admission for a postgraduate course, therefore the syllabus will be different for each of them.

UG: The UG-CLAT 2022 shall be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

PG: CLAT Syllabus for PG will have 120 questions of Multiple Choice Questions. The paper would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

