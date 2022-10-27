Applications are now being accepted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, which will take place on December 18, 2022. The LLB and LLM application for CLAT 2023 must be submitted by November 13 on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities— consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who have finished the registration and fee payment process can access the CLAT 2023 sample exams from CNLU.

The CLAT 2023 sample paper will assist aspirants in understanding the exam format and enable them to adequately prepare for the exam in order to score well. Candidates who practice through the CLAT, grow more accustomed to the format and develop an effective exam approach.

The entrance exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode for a duration of two hours (120 minutes). 150 multiple-choice questions will be included in the CLAT UG 2023 exam, and each one will be worth one mark. For each incorrect response, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the final score. The CLAT PG will have 120 multiple-choice questions with marking and deductions similar to that of the UG paper.

English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques are all included in the CLAT UG 2023 syllabus. The LLB entrance exam will put a strong emphasis on assessing students’ understanding and reasoning skills.

Constitutional law, jurisprudence, administrative law, contract law, tort law, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, labour law, and industrial law are all covered in the LLM syllabus.

Candidates are also encouraged to review and practice the previous year’s question papers, particularly those from exams based on the new CLAT pattern for 2019, 2020, and 2021. For admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the 22 participating NLUs, a consortium of NLUs conducts the CLAT exam at the national level.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities for more details on the CLAT 2023.

