CLAT 2023 Sample Paper Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the third-question model paper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023.

Candidates, who are preparing for this Law entrance exam, can practice with the sample paper. Aspirants can download the sample paper through the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As well as, it is required to use their login information to download the third CLAT sample paper of 2023.

Earlier, the first and second sample papers of CLAT 2023 have been released on October 10 and November 3, 2022. Applicants can also get the previous sample paper by visiting the official site.

The UG CLAT 2023 questionnaire will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while the CLAT PG questionnaire will include 120 MCQ questions. For each incorrect answer, candidates will get minus 0.25 points and will get one point (+1) for each correct answer. CLAT 2023 sample papers help candidates familiarise themselves with the paper format and improve their preparation accordingly to crack the exam with good grades.

CLAT sample questionnaire 2023: How to Download?

Step 1-Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.e

Step 2 - Click on the option CLAT 2023 tab on the homepage.

Step 3 Login with mobile number and password on the CLAT 2023 option tab

Step 4 –Click on the CLAT Sample Papers link from the notification section

Step 5 - CLAT 2023 sample paper will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Download and save the released 3rd sample paper for practice.

Different subjects have different question weightage. The paper consists of 20 per cent questions in English, Legal Reasoning 25 per cent, Logical Reasoning 20 per cent, Quantitative Techniques 10 per cent, and Current Affairs with General Knowledge 25 per cent.

When will UG CLAT 2023 be held?

According to recent updates, CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted on December 18. The exam is to be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. The National Law University (NLU) released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card on December 6. Students can download the admit card from consortiumofnlus.ac.in by entering their mobile number and password to download the admit card.

