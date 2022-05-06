CLAT, Set, Go: Tricks to Crack Law Entrance Exam in First Attempt

Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) is one of the most renowned law entrance tests in India. It is a gateway to National Law Universities (NLUs) in India. It is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities for candidates’ admissions in 22 National Law Universities of India for UG and PG courses.

This year, CLAT will be held twice. The 2022 exam will be held on June 19 and CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18. Given the short time span, candidates preparing for law entrance CLAT 2022 need to have a focused strategy.

But before that it’s vital a student looks deeply into the syllabus and the exam pattern which has an element of negative marking.

THE SYLLABUS

Sections Topics English Comprehension passages, Grammar, word meanings, incorrect/correct sentences Mathematics Algebra, profit and loss, time n work, average, speed and distance, permutation-combination etcd Venn diagrams, statistical estimation, Mensuration General Knowledge & Current Affairs Static general knowledge including History, Polity, Geography, Environment, etc. Current affairs- national and international, sports, new appointments, awards, honors, etc. Logical Reasoning Logical and Analytical reasoning skills Legal Aptitude Study of law, Research aptitude, Problem-solving ability, hypothetical situations et al

CLAT 2022: Section-wise Tricks

English Language

This section that is around 20 per cent of the entire paper, consists of around 28-32 questions that are built around passage reading. Also, a lot of importance is attached to grammar, vocabulary, and reasoning skills. The student is advised to attempt per passage in no more than 7-9 minutes. Reading newspapers, solving passages in a time bound manner besides attempting previous year’s question papers are the way forward.

Some specific areas one can work upon to improve the overall English section:

— Para-based questions

— Tenses

— Error Spotting

— Active & Passive Voice

— Synonyms & Antonyms

— Fill in the Blanks

Mathematics

The section is divided into five categories including commercial mathematics, mensuration, modern mathematics, data interpretation, and arithmetic.

The first step to ace mathematics is to ensure conceptual clarity. This must be followed with tons of practice including solving previous years’ papers. After being comfortable with the question-types, one can improve one’s accuracy and ensure the right mix of questions to attempt. Remember, at a minute a question, it would be easy to maximise your scores in under 15 minutes, the outer limit one should expend on this section.

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

A daily ritual of reading newspapers including the business paper will greatly enhance your chances of scoring well in this section. The Open pages must be especially studied and the arguments and counter arguments elucidated in such columns understood in minutiae. Subjects including science, culture, economics, history, philosophy and geography must be looked into in depth at its very elemental level.

Legal Reasoning

You can expect short passages of around 400 to 500 words relating to facts or situations involving legal matters. The question types are all reasoning based including acknowledgment of arguments, their premises and conclusions, identification of arguments, inferences, assumptions, relationships and analogies et al.

Questions can be aced if the aspirant goes through all major legal issues, landmark judgments and cases. Student need to keep abreast with all recent amendments and enactments.

So, what are you waiting for all ye future lawyers? Go forth, ace the CLAT, grab that black coat.

— Written by Neel Anil Panicker from T.I.M.E.

