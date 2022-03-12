CMAT Exam 2022 Date Announced; List of Other MBA Entrance Tests in India

The National Testing Agency has announced that it will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam on April 9, 2022. The registration process for CMAT is open, interested can apply at cmat.nta.nic.in till March 17.

CMAT is often looked at as one of the alternatives to CAT - the B-school entrance exams. For those who want to get into management courses, can also apply for other exams. Let’s take a look at other entrance exams for admission into business schools.

CAT (Common Admission Test)

One of the most popular and toughest exams to crack, CAT is used by various Indian Institutes of Management for admission into their courses. CAT is also the largest national-level MBA entrance exam in India. CAT 2022 is likely to be held in the last week of November this year.

MAT (Management Aptitude Test)

The national-level MBA entrance test is conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The MAT exam 2022 in the CBT mode will be held on March 13, while the PBT mode exam was conducted on March 6.

KMAT (Karnataka Management Aptitude Test)

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) organises the KMAT exam. The all-India test takes place in more than 10 cities and is open to candidates from all across India and overseas. KMAT 2022 is likely to be held in the last week of July.

National Management Admission Test

NMAT exam is administered by the GMAC (Graduate Management Admission Council), an international non-profit of business schools. NMAT 2022 is expected to be conducted in October 2022.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

IIFT is conducted by the NTA, and the test scores are used for admission into various MBA colleges. The results for IIFT 2023 were declared by the NTA on January 31 this year.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test

The SNAP exam is organised by Symbiosis International University. The SNAP 2021 results were released on February 1, 2022.

The CMAT will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on April 9, the NTA said in a press release. The registration process to apply for the CMAT exam began on February 16 and the last date to submit applications is March 17.

