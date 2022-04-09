CMAT 2022 Today: Know What's Allowed Inside exam Hall, Key Guidelines

The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) today from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam is to be held in a single shift for all the candidates. The test is required for all graduate candidates who wish to pursue MBA from management institutions affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Apart from this, the CMAT score is also considered for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses in various institutions. The candidates appearing in the exam are advised to check the admit cards for reporting time, exam centre address, exam roll number, registration number, and other instructions.

Before stepping out of the homes, candidates must read the guidelines carefully mentioned on their admit cards. Let’s look at some of the things candidates must keep in mind before stepping inside the examination hall.

Take out the printout of the CMAT 2022 admit card from the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in as it is required to sit in the exam. Carry a valid ID proof with you such as PAN card, driving licence, voter ID passport, Aadhaar card, or ration card. Keep two passport size photos and an intimation slip with you. Candidates who have applied under the PwD category will have to show the PwD certificate. Reach the examination centre at least 15 minutes prior to the reporting time to avoid the last-minute rush. Wear a mask at all times. Remember to sign the attendance sheet, otherwise, you’ll be marked absent. The use of unfair means can lead to the cancellation of paper and result in strict action.

Here is also the list of things that are allowed inside the examination hall:

Transparent water bottle

Hand sanitiser

Ballpoint pen

Face mask

Things that are prohibited inside the examination hall:

Any electronic device including mobiles, laptops, calculator

Metal Objects

Handbags

Wallets

