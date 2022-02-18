CMAT, GPAT 2022 Registrations Begin at nta.ac.in, Steps to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. The last date to submit online applications is March 17 till 11:50 pm. However, the dates for the GPAT and CMAT exam has not been released by the NTA yet.

The exam would be based on a computer-based online test format. Candidates who are applying for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be having an examination of three hours. The GPAT examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Whereas, the CMAT examination will be conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first shift will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm while for the second shift the timing will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The NTA will open the correction window for the GPAT and CMAT application forms on March 19 on its official website. Candidates who want to make corrections to their application forms can do so till March 21.

Registrations for CMAT & GPAT 2022: How to apply?

Step – 1. Visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA). https://nta.ac.in/

Step – 2. Now click on the ‘Student’ tab on the homepage.

Step – 3. Next, choose the ‘Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)’ or ‘Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)’ option.

Step – 4. Now click on the ‘Registration for GPAT 2022’ after which you will be directed to a new page.

Step – 5. Register yourself by filling in the basic details and generate your login credentials.

Step – 6. Now login using the credentials and fill the application form.

Step – 7. Complete the application form by filling all the necessary details and proceed to pay the application fee. The last date to pay the application fee is March 18 till 11:50 pm for both GPAT and CMAT.

Step – 8 Save and keep the application form with you for future use.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the NTA website. The date for the release of admit card has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for further updates. The registration has started on February 16. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTA at https://nta.ac.in/

