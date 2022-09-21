CMR University Starts Community Service Programme for Students

CMR University, recently announced the implementation of the ‘Community Service Programme’ (CSP) for all their undergraduate and postgraduate students under the Common Core Curriculum (CCC) from the academic year 2022-23. As part of the programme, it is anticipated that the students will put in four lakh hours of community service over the period of four years.

As per the institute, the CSP is being started with a vision to create a culture of community engagement and public service among students. Having initiated various student volunteering activities in different spheres as pilot projects, the university officially launched the program on 21 September, 2022 at CMR University OMBR Campus, Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Dr. Tejaswini Ananthkumar said, “It is very heartening to see that a new age University like CMRU has taken up community service with such commitment and fervor. This is for the first time that community service is made to be an integral part of the curriculum, where all undergraduate and postgraduate students across all disciplines are mandated

to complete a minimum number of volunteering hours as a part of their graduation requirement. It will make a big difference in the outlook of the students. I am glad that students from various disciplines under the Common Core Curriculum are involved in this community initiative. I laud this pioneering initiative taken up by CMRU to bring about social transformation."

Interlaced with the Programme Core Curriculum, the Common Core Curriculum (CCC) courses are offered to all the students irrespective of the academic programme that they pursue. The Common Core Curriculum (CCC) courses are designed on the foundations of the three main aspects namely - Preparing for Success, Contributing to Society and Knowing Self & Community. Under

the pillar of Contributing to Society, the Community Service Programme (CSP), aims to inculcate empathy among students, develop a love for serving others and be instrumental in bringing about positive societal changes.

As part of this, students will involve themselves in community service activities through various Social Service Wings (SSW) within the CMRU ecosystem and also with numerous NGO partners.

The Community Service Programme (CSP) is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Community Service Programme (CSP) primarily focuses its engagement in the areas of Education, Women Empowerment, Livelihood, Environment, Health and Hygiene. These community service activities will happen both on campus and off campus through the offline and online modes.

