Coal India Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 313 Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary Over 31k

Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited applications for filling 313 vacancies of mining sirdar at its mines across Jharkhand and West Bengal. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria for the recruitment can apply online at easterncoal.gov.in before the last application date, March 10.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

The recruitment shall be subject to the government’s reservation policies. So while 127 of the 313 posts are unreserved, 80 are reserved for OBC (NCL), 30 posts are for EWS category candidates. Additionally, 46 and 23 seats are reserved for SC and ST categories, respectively.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for applying for the posts of mining sirdar, the candidate must have class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with a Mining Sirdarship certificate of competency from DGMS or a valid gas testing certificate and valid first-aid certificate. Additionally, candidates with a diploma or degree in Mining Engineering can also apply for the post.

Age Limit: The candidates must fall between the age bracket of 18 and 30 years as of February 20, 2022, to be eligible for making the application. However, additional relaxation has been given to candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Log on to Eastern Coalfields official website

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link to apply for the Mining Sirdar post under the recruitment section.

Step 3. To initiate the application process, candidates first need to register on the ECL portal giving the required details and verifying their email id and mobile number.

Step 4. Once that’s done log into the account and fill out the application form.

Step 5. Attach required documents (if any) and complete the fee payment before submitting the form.

Step 6. Save a copy of the acknowledgment for future reference

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates, while filling out the application form, will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. However, women and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and ex-servicemen categories have been exempted from paying the application fee.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of a computer-based test followed by an Initial Medical Examination (IME) that will also include the document verification process.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be required to submit an indemnity bond of Rs 1 lakh in a non-judicial stamp paper to serve a minimum period of 3 years. Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a salary of Rs 31852.56 per month for their services.

