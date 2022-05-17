Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Apply for 261 Posts For 10th Pass, Graduates, Salary Up to Rs 77,000

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is seeking individuals to fill 261 positions of Senior Ship Draftsman, Jr Technical Assistant, Assistant, and others. The online application procedure for CSL Recruitment began on May 14. The last day to register is June 6. Those who are willing to and are eligible should apply online at CSL’s official website, cochinshipyard.in.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will have to clear recruitment exams. The exam will consist of an objective type online test. The Objective type online test will be divided into two parts: general (Part A) and trade/discipline related (Part B). Each question is worth one mark, and there will be no negative marking. Merit lists for each vacancy will be generated based on the marks obtained by candidates in the Objective type online test. Following that, candidates with passing marks will be shortlisted for certificate verification.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The posts have a maximum age limit of 35 years as of 6 June 2022, which implies candidates must have been born on or after 6 June 1987.

Education: Applicants should have at least a three year diploma in mechanical engineering from a State Board of Technical Education securing minimum of 60 per cent of marks or a bacheor’s degree in relevant fee. For job roles of fitter and Shipwright Wood candidates with class 10 and ITI certification can also apply.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to CSL’s official website at cochinshipyard.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, first click on the career option and then on CSL, Kochi

Step 3: Register with the Registrar and begin the application process.

Step 4: Upload all relevant papers.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and print it.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Fee

Candidates must pay a Rs 400 application fee by online payment options (debit/credit card/Internet Banking/Wallets/UPI, etc). The application fee is exempted for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Salary

For W6 level jobs, the salary will be in the range of Rs 22,500 to Rs 73,750. For W7 posts, the salary will be in the range of Rs 23.500 to Rs 77,000. The monthly pay should come around Rs 37105 for W6and Rs 38585 for W7 level posts with other beneifts including Contributory Provident Fund, Accident Insurance coverage, Reimbursement of Medical expenses under the Contributory Medical Insurance policy, Leave encashment etc

