Coding Competition for Students of Classes 9 to 12, Winners to Get Rs 3 Lakh

Codingal announces HPE CodeWars 2022 — a hackathon and coding competition for high school students. Participants will get a chance to win prizes worth Rs 3,00,000 from HPE, along recognition certificates from HPE and STEM.org. They will also be mentored by HPE technologists.

The winners will also have an opportunity to interact with HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2), an edge computer currently in space. Six winners will win a chance to write code and run experiments on HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2), currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The competition is for classes 9 to 12 and will be held virtually from April 9. The registration is free of cost.

More than 10,000 students from over 500 schools across India are expected to participate in the competition. The competition is being done in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and aims to inspire, motivate and engage students to learn to code and find innovative solutions to real-life issues.

For the hackathon, students can participate individually or as a team consisting of a maximum of three members. For CodeBattle, students are required to solve 25 coding-related problems in three hours using any of the programming languages among C, C++, Java, and Python.

“HPE CodeWars is a computer programming competition with the intent to evangelise coding amongst high school students. Starting in 1998, CodeWars has since expanded to multiple countries including USA, Spain, Taiwan, and India," the official notice added.

“We are delighted to partner with HPE for the second time in a row to organize the CodeWars India Edition, with a common goal of introducing students to Coding and making them realize the opportunities that lie ahead of them. Tomorrow’s world will be increasingly driven through advancements in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality Blockchain, etc, and some of the best future career opportunities will be around developing and using these technologies to solve problems. We, therefore, believe that a basic understanding of computer sciences is a must for each school-going student," said Vivek Prakash, Co-founder, and CEO of Codingal.

