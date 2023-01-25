Coimbatore: College Students Donate Car to Help Children From Hilly Areas Reach School

A group of college students belonging to an NGO organization have donated a car to take children living in the hilly areas of Coimbatore to school. In the Anaikatti hill hamlet of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, a school operated by a private trust is opened for the students who belong to the hill villages around. Children attending this school lack proper transportation options. As a result, the Rotaract Club of Coimbatore’s college students donated a car to the institution

According to the locals, every morning and evening, the car is provided to take the students to and from their homes. At least 100 children in and around Anaikatti hill hamlet are benefitting through the free service.

The children’s safety and education will be ensured, according to the Rotaract students. They claim that this car was bought at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh and it will not only transport the children to school but will also be used for various camps, including blood donation camps on Saturdays and Sundays.

The students who volunteered said that they hold district-level cricket tournaments to raise funds, and with the money that they raise, they give schoolchildren books, bags, and other supplies. In the same way, they used the money earned from a recent tournament and donated this car to help remote village children get to school

Additionally, the private trust that manages the school for children from hamlets claimed that a driver employed by the school has been regularly taking kids from hamlets to school.

(With inputs from Soundermohan)

