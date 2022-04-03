College Admissions 2022: Check Which are the Best Colleges for Your Stream

The college admissions process across the country is scheduled to start soon. With the CBSE board exams slated to begin from April end and other state boards already in the process of conducting their exams, students must gear up for the next step — higher education.

Every year, the Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which ranks the top colleges and universities in India overall as well as stream-wise. The NIRF 2021 released by Dharmendra Pradhan too features not only the best institutes in India but also stream-wise such as engineering, MBA, medical, law, etc. Let’s take a look at the top 15 colleges category-wise:

NIRF 2021: Overall

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc Bengaluru

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kanpur

Rank 6: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 7: IIT Roorkee

Rank 8: IIT Guwahati

Rank 9: JNU

Rank 10: BHU

Rank 11: Calcutta University

Rank 12: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 13: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 14: Jadavpur University

Rank 15: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 13: St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University

NIRF 2021: B-Schools

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta

Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode

Rank 5: IIT Delhi

Rank 6: IIM Indore

Rank 7: IIM Lucknow

Rank 8: XLRI

Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 10: IIT Bombay

Rank 11: Management Development Institute

Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 13: IIT Madras

Rank 14: IIT Roorkee

Rank 15: IIM Raipur

NIRF 2021: Engineering

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

Rank 11: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 12: VIT Vellore

Rank 13: IIT Indore

Rank 14: IIT BHU

Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology

NIRF 2021: University

Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2: JNU

Rank 3: BHU

Rank 4: Calcutta Unversity

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 6: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 7: Manipal Academy Higher Education

Rank 8: Jadavpur University

Rank 9: University of Hyderabad

Rank 10: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 11: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 12: University of Delhi

Rank 13: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 14: Bharathiar University

Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology

NIRF 2021: College

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College

Rank 3: Loyola College

Rank 4: St Xavier’s College

Rank 5: Ramakrishna Mission Visyamandir

Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

Rank 7: Presidency College

Rank 8: St Stephen’s College, Delhi

Rank 9: Hindu College

Rank 10: Shri Ram College of Commerce

Rank 11: Sri Venkateswara College

Rank 12: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

Rank 13: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Rank 14: Hans Raj College

Rank 15: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

NIRF 2021: Dental

Rank 1: Manipal College of Dental Sciences

Rank 2: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 3: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 5: King George`s Medical University

Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Rank 8: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 9: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital

Rank 10: SRM Dental College

Rank 11: Nair Hospital Dental College

Rank 12: JSS Dental College and Hospital

Rank 13: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 14: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 15: MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

NIRF 2021: Law

Rank 1: NLSIU, Bengaluru

Rank 2: NLU, Delhi

Rank 3: NALSAR University of Law

Rank 4: West Bengal National University of Juridical Science

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: Gujarat National Law University

Rank 7: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 8: National Law University, Jodhpur

Rank 9: Symbiosis Law School

Rank 10: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Rank 11: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 12: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Rank 13: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Rank 14: National Law Institute University, Bhopal

Rank 15: Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University

Rank 1: IIT Roorkee

Rank 2: NIT Calicut

Rank 3: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 4: School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi

Rank 5: Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 8: School of Planning & Architecture

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

Rank 10: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 11: College of Engineering Trivandrum

Rank 12: Lovely Professional University

Rank 13: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 14: Birla Institute of Technology

Rank 15: BMS College of Architecture

