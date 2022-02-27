College Students to Have Revised Curriculum Under Disaster Management

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its notice dated February 24 directed colleges and universities to initiate a newly constituted curriculum on disaster management at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. As part of the National Education Policy 2020, the new curriculum has been developed by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in consultation with experts from across the country to train students on the issues related to disaster management.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put emphasis on the constitution of universities network under Agenda 6 of the 10 points for disaster risk management (DRR).

The foundation course on disaster risk management covering an introduction to disaster and vulnerability, prevention practices and management will be introduced at the UG degree courses. Proposed to be introduced in the fourth semester of the UG level, the 45-hour-long course will be carrying a weightage of 3 credit points. Students will be evaluated out of 100 assessment marks out of which 60 will be external and 40 marks will be assigned based on internal projects and fieldwork reports.

Additionally, UGC has also introduced a certificate programme on disaster risk reduction and management. Divided into two-semester, the certificate programme will carry a total weightage of 38 credit points.

The PG diploma programme in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) has been designed by the UGC with a total credit weightage of 45 points divided across two semesters. The first semester of the programme covers the geographic, environmental aspects of disasters and their management whereas the second semester has been dedicated to dealing with the risk of health emergencies and pandemics. The course also covers incident responses and financial resilience importance in dealing with health emergencies.

The PG Diploma programme has a provision for a mandatory internship in the second semester. Each candidate will have to spend at least 8 weeks in an institution/ organisation working in the field of disaster management and submit a detailed presentation and dissertation report after the internship.

