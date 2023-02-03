The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the examination schedule for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023. Candidates can check the complete timetable for the UGET 2023 exam at comedk.org.

According to the schedule, the online registration process for the COMEDK UGET 2023 will begin on February 15 (12 pm onwards). While the last date for the submission of the form is April 24, up to 4:30 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 28. Candidates who register for the exam will be able to download their Test Admission Ticket (TAT) from May 18, from 10 am onwards. The last date to download TAT is May 28.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Candidates applying for COMEDK must have passed the second pre-university course (PUC) or class 12/ higher secondary or its equivalent exam. Also, the general category candidates should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent marks, whereas 40 per cent marks for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka state in physics, chemistry, and mathematics must have passed these subjects.

COMEDK UGET 2023 exam calendar: How to check

Step 1: Visit comedk.org

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – “Click here to view the calendar of Events - COMEDK EXAM 2023".

Step 3: As the new window opens, it will display the COMEDK exams 2023 date/schedule.

Step 5: Take a screenshot or save the page for further reference.

Advertisement

Once the examination ends, the provisional answer keys will be released on May 30. It is to be noted that candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, from the same day (11 am onwards). The last date for receiving challenges or objections to provisional answer keys is June 1 (up to 4 pm). The final answer keys will be published on the main site on June 6 (12 pm) while the exam scorecards will be made live by COMEDK for the students on June 10 (11 am onwards).

Read all the Latest Education News here